South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo's airport look shows how effortlessly the K-drama queen carries her attire. Song was seen at the Incheon international airport in South Korea while heading for the Fendi’s Fall/Winter (F/W) 2022 Couture Collection show, which will be held in Paris on July 7. The photos and videos of her decent look got viral on Twitter. Song Hye Kyo Radiates Glam in Chic Blazer Romper Dress at Now, We Are Breaking Up Press Conference (View Pics).

Song Hye-Kyo Decent Aiport Look:

Song Hye-Kyo Aiport Runway Video Goes Viral!!!

#SongHyeKyo airport pics finally after more than two years 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/9uNdLKo9aD — Official SHK Philippines 🇵🇭 (@songhyekyo_PH) July 1, 2022

Just WOW!

