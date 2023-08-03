Hailey Bieber has shared some gorgeous pictures of her on social media. The model took to her Instagram handle to share refreshing pictures of her where she is looking absolutely radiant. In one of the pictures, she is seen cuddling with her cute dog. Hailey is seen in a strapless white lace dress in one of the looks. She styled another look with gold hoop earrings and a chain. The model looks absolutely glamorous in her bob haircut. "Strawberry girl summer [sic]," Hailey Bieber captioned the Instagram post. Selena Gomez Shares Pics From Her 31st Birthday Bash! Paris Hilton, Karol G and More Seen at the Star-Studded Party (View Pics).

Check Hailey Bieber's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)