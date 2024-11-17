Amid the ongoing legal dispute between Nayanthara and Dhanush over the usage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan footage in the actress's Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, several celebrities have come forward to show their support for the Lady Superstar. The controversy began when Dhanush issued a legal notice seeking INR 10 crore in damages, prompting Nayanthara to respond with a bold open letter that criticised his actions. This letter has garnered attention on social media, with stars like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress Triptii Dimri and Jawan singer Shilpa Rao showing their support by liking her post on Instagram. They were joined by other notable figures, including Dia Mirza, Isha Talwar, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Shruti Haasan, all expressing their support for Nayanthara amid the controversy. Nayanthara-Dhanush Controversy: Anupama Parameswaran, Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy Thiruvothu Offer Their Support to Lady Superstar Amid Legal Dispute.

Celebrities Support Nayanthara

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@nayanthara)

