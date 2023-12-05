Vaani Kapoor set hearts aflutter with her recent captures, unveiling a breathtaking rose gold saree that redefined elegance. The Bollywood actress effortlessly exuded royal vibes in the lightweight ensemble, featuring a sleeveless yellow-gold blouse with a plunging back for a touch of modern allure. Vaani chose minimalistic contemporary gold jewellery that complemented the saree's grace, allowing the outfit to take centre stage. Her dark brown hair cascaded naturally, adding a touch of softness to the regal ensemble. The actress opted for subtle yet glamorous makeup featuring nude lipstick and a tiny bindi that perfectly harmonized with the overall aesthetic. Vaani Kapoor Stuns in Deep Blue Polka Dot Embellished Saree With Matching Embroidered Blouse.

Vaani Kapoor's Gorgeous Saree Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

