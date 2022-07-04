Sant Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Mauli Palki on Monday, July 4 given a farewell by the Satara administration. Palkhi will stop at Natepute Village in Malshiras Taluka in Solapur District after an overnight stay, it will depart tomorrow July 5 from the Malshiras village. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the Warakaris as Palkhi ceremonies in Maharashtra started at various places after 2 years of COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

