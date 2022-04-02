Chaitra Navratri will kick start on 2nd April. The nine powerful incarnations of Maa Durga are worshiped on the nine days of Vasant Navratri. On the first day, Goddess Shilaputri is worshipped. In Sanskrit, Shila means the mountain, and Putri means daughter, due to which Goddess was known as Shilaputri, the daughter of the mountain. Seated behind a white bull, she represents Parvati in her stage of childhood. To commence the pious festival, we have curated Goddess Shailputri Puja greetings, HD images, Happy Vasant Navratri quotes, SMS and wishes below. Chaitra Navratri 2022 Puja Vidhi: From Maa Shailputri to Devi Siddhidatri, What are The Nine Forms of Goddess Durga? Significance, Rituals, Bhog and Mantras, Here's How to Seek Blessings From Nav Durga.

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 1 Wishes

Shailputri Puja Greetings (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Chaitra Navratri Shailputri Puja 2022

Chaitra Navratri Shailputri Puja Greetings

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s Time To Welcome Maa Durga at Our Doorsteps and Seek Her Blessings.Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022.

Shailputri Puja HD Wallpaper

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Nine Nights of Devotion and Happiness. May Maa Durga Shower Her Blessings and Love on You. Happy Chaitra Navratri

Goddess Shailputri Puja Images

Chaitra Navratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Chaitra Navratri Put an End to All the Negativities That Surround You and Leave You With Happiness and Smiles. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022

Chaitra Navratri Day 1 Shailputri Puja Wishes

Happy Chaitra Navratri (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Chaitra Navratri, May the 9 Avatars of Goddess Durga Bless You 9 Qualities- Devotion, Power, Happiness, Humanity, Good Health, Success, Peace, Name and Positive Thinking.

