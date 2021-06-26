Shahu Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated every year on June 26. The occasion holds a special significance for the people of Maharashtra as it is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj. He was born on June 26, 1874. Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj was the king of the Maratha Bhosale dynasty and Maharaja of the Indian princely states of Kolhapur. Today, on the 147th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, the people of Maharashtra, as well as the CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray has shared wishes, greetings, HD images, wallpapers, and messages on Twitter. Take a look:

Remembering Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj

Remembering Chhtrapati #ShahuMaharaj on his Jayanti. His remarkable efforts for the welfare of backward classes & his genuine contributions to educational, social reforms has been guiding force behind social consciousness among common people.#LokRajaShahu#लोकराजाशाहू pic.twitter.com/kFGbYHREbe — MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) June 26, 2021

Shahu Maharaj Jayanti 2021 Wish

Remembering Rajarshi #ShahuMaharaj, ruler of Kolhapur, social reformer, educationist on his birth anniversary. In year 1902, long before Dr. Ambedkar introduced affirmative action in the our Constitution, Shahu had introduced 50% reservation of govt. jobs for the backward castes. pic.twitter.com/bNDywgMju7 — Praveenkumar K: Kalam way (@praveenkalikeri) June 26, 2021

Shahu Maharaj Jayanti 2021 Greeting

Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, whose important stage of social enlightenment and social reform in Maharashtra has been crossed through thoughts and actions,is always be a guide for all of us.Polite greetings to Maharaj on his birth anniversary! 💥💥💐💐🙏🙏#ShahuMaharaj pic.twitter.com/2PnlTJqud4 — Shubham Danao (@secular_shubham) June 26, 2021

Pioneer of Social Justice

Chatrapathi Shahu Maharaja - Pioneer of Social Justice Remembering on his Birth Anniversary ❤️#ShahuMaharaj #SocialJustice pic.twitter.com/9X8JeIUwaU — Thamizh Surya (@SuryaThamizh) June 26, 2021

Shahu Maharaj Jayanti 2021 Message

"I am confident that Dr #BhimraoAmbedkar will break your shackles. Not only that, a time will come when, so whispers my conscience, he will shine as a front rank leader of all India fame & appeal..." Remembering the revolutionary king Chhtrapati #ShahuMaharaj on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/MdhzdUhBCf — Nikhil Kamble Ambedkarite।निखिल कांबळे आंबेडकरवादी (@AdvNikhilKamble) June 26, 2021

HD Image

Remembering #Rajarshi #Chhatrapati #ShahuMaharaj on his birth anniversary.🙏🌷 A progressive ruler, Democratic and Social reformer, he was known for his concern for the common man and believed in equality of all people. #ShahuMaharajJayanti pic.twitter.com/XBUW6Ata97 — Ajinkya Deshmukh (@InvincibleBappu) June 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)