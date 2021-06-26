Shahu Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated every year on June 26. The occasion holds a special significance for the people of Maharashtra as it is the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.  He was born on June 26, 1874. Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj was the king of the Maratha Bhosale dynasty and Maharaja of the Indian princely states of Kolhapur. Today, on the 147th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, the people of Maharashtra, as well as the CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray has shared wishes, greetings, HD images, wallpapers, and messages on Twitter. Take a look:

