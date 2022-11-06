Dev Deepawali, also celebrated as the Diwali of Gods is a holy Hindu festival commemorating the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur. The festival is widely marked every year in the sacred city of Varanasi. Dev Deepavali 2022 falls on Monday, 7 November. The important ritual of Dev Deepawali is devotees taking a holy dip in the Ganges and lighting earthen lamps or Diyas in the evening. Making beautiful rangoli patterns during such pious events is essential in Hindu tradition. Here we have curated Dev Deepawali 2022 Rangoli ideas and designs to create a colourful vibe for your celebration.

Dev Deepavali 2022 Rangoli Patterns

Easy Dev Diwali Rangoli Designs

Dev Deepavali Rangoli Videos

