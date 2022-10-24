It's Diwali! Celebrate the joyous festival by spreading love and happiness to ensure that your bonds remain eternal and everlasting! Pray to Goddess Lakshmi for a bright year ahead and seek her blessings to eradicate all the negativities in life. So, celebrate Diwali 2022 on October 24, Monday, by sending Shubh Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook stickers & GIFs to your friends and family. Share Diwali 2022 quotes & HD images with your loved ones and celebrate the Deepawali festival with all the cheer and delight!

Diwali 2022 Quotes & HD Images

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes & Nav Varsh Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lotus Feet of Maa Laxmi Enter Into Your Home and Fill It With Positivity and Prosperity. Wishing a Very Happy Diwali to You.

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes and Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “May the Sparkles of Fireworks and Cheers of Diwali Festivities Brighten the Coming Year for You. Happy Deepavali to You and Your Family.” – Unknown

Happy DIwali 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Diwali, I Extend My Warm Wishes to You and Your Loved Ones. May You Have a Prosperous and High-Spirited Season Full of Festivities.

Happy Diwali 2022 and a Prosperous New Year 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Celebrate the Victory of Light Over Darkness This Diwali, Let Us Welcome the New Year With a Resolve To Spread the Light Among One and All. Happy Diwali and a Prosperous New Year!

Happy Diwali 2022 GIF (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Diwali 2022

Happy Diwali 2022 GIF (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Diwali 2022

How to Get Facebook Stickers for Diwali 2022?

Facebook stickers are cool, fuss-free and really popular among users, especially during the festive season. If you, too, are looking for the latest Diwali 2022 Facebook stickers online, you will find them on Play Store. HERE is the download link.

Diwali 2022 and Happy New Year Messages: Send Shubh Deepavali Quotes, Goddess Lakshmi Images & Beautiful Wishes to Your Friends and Family

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)