As Diwali unfolds in Delhi, the national capital adorns a radiant glow with colourful lights illuminating buildings and streets. Visuals from various areas vividly capture the festive spirit, including South Extension, Safdarjung Development Area and Geeta Colony, where houses gleam with Diwali decorations. India Gate, Kartavya Path, and Rashtrapati Bhavan shine brightly, contributing to the capital's Diwali festivities. The historic Qutub Minar and the majestic Swaminarayan Akshardham temple add to the city's festive glow, creating a stunning visual spectacle. A drone shot captured the entire city adorned with colourful lights, portraying the joyous spirit of Diwali. The collective illumination paints a picture of Delhi basking in the goodness of Deepavali, creating a festive atmosphere across the diverse landscapes of the national capital. Diwali 2023: PM Narendra Modi Calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Occasion of Deepavali Festival (See Pics).

South Extension Glows in Diwali Radiance

#WATCH | Delhi brightens up on #Diwali as buildings and streets get illuminated with colourful lights. Visuals from South Extension area. pic.twitter.com/pfLkaA3HNZ — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Safdarjung Development Area Lights Up

#WATCH | Houses across Delhi illuminated on the festival of #Diwali Visuals from Safdarjung Development Area pic.twitter.com/9BWxWyIgsn — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Qutub Minar Lights Up for Diwali

#WATCH | Delhi's Qutub Minar illuminated on the occasion of Diwali. pic.twitter.com/mJ8aDKIQFf — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

India Gate and Kartavya Path Illuminate

#WATCH | Delhi: India Gate and Kartavya Path illuminated, on the occasion of Diwali. pic.twitter.com/qU8qIdDOUb — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Rashtrapati Bhavan and Blocks Shine in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block and South Block illuminated, on the occasion of Diwali. pic.twitter.com/SehnsAY3Pp — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Swaminarayan Akshardham Shines in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi's Swaminarayan Akshardham temple illuminated, on the occasion of Diwali pic.twitter.com/A7BgrOu5vv — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Geeta Colony Drone Shot

#WATCH | Drone shots from Delhi show the city adorned with colourful lights on the occasion of #Diwali Visuals from Geeta Colony. pic.twitter.com/UYakkwxWYf — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

