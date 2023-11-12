As Diwali unfolds in Delhi, the national capital adorns a radiant glow with colourful lights illuminating buildings and streets. Visuals from various areas vividly capture the festive spirit, including South Extension, Safdarjung Development Area and Geeta Colony, where houses gleam with Diwali decorations. India Gate, Kartavya Path, and Rashtrapati Bhavan shine brightly, contributing to the capital's Diwali festivities. The historic Qutub Minar and the majestic Swaminarayan Akshardham temple add to the city's festive glow, creating a stunning visual spectacle. A drone shot captured the entire city adorned with colourful lights, portraying the joyous spirit of Diwali. The collective illumination paints a picture of Delhi basking in the goodness of Deepavali, creating a festive atmosphere across the diverse landscapes of the national capital. Diwali 2023: PM Narendra Modi Calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Occasion of Deepavali Festival (See Pics).

South Extension Glows in Diwali Radiance

Safdarjung Development Area Lights Up

Qutub Minar Lights Up for Diwali

India Gate and Kartavya Path Illuminate

Rashtrapati Bhavan and Blocks Shine in Delhi

Swaminarayan Akshardham Shines in Delhi

Geeta Colony Drone Shot 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)