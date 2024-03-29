On the occasion of Good Friday 2024 on Friday, March 29, 2024, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, has urged people to imbibe the values of compassion, charity and selflessness that Jesus Christ embodied. In a recent tweet via his official X handle, Sunak extended his wishes and wrote, “On this Good Friday, as we remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, let us reflect on the values of compassion, charity and selflessness he embodied. These values are at the heart of British values, inspiring us to build a society based on respect, tolerance and dignity for all.” Good Friday 2024: PM Narendra Modi Recalls Profound Sacrifice of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, Says ‘It Teaches People Compassion and Forgiveness’.

Good Friday Wishes by Rishi Sunak

On this Good Friday, as we remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, let us reflect on the values of compassion, charity and selflessness he embodied. These values are at the heart of British values, inspiring us to build a society based on respect, tolerance and dignity for all. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)