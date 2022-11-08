The celebration of Sikh's most auspicious festival, Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav, is marked on the day of Kartik Purnima, which falls on the 15th lunar day in the month of Kartik. In the Gregorian Calendar, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 will be observed on Tuesday, 8 November. The festival commemorates the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He was born on April 15, 1469, in Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, now Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. We have given you a glimpse of how Twitter celebrated the Gurpurab. Following are Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 wishes, Guru Nanak's Gurpurab 2022 messages, videos and greetings shared by netizens. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Date: Know the History and Significance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab To Mark the Birth Anniversary of the First Sikh Guru.

Nanak naam jahaaz hai, jo chadhe so uttre paar! "Enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity...." Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!”💐💐#gurunanakjayanti pic.twitter.com/BOdPWoBzUl — 𝚁𝙾𝚈𝙰𝙻ᵐⁱʳᶻᵃ (@royal__mirza27) November 8, 2022

Tweeter par maujud Sabhi mitron ko Guru Nanak Dev Maharaj ji ki jayanti ki hardik shubhkamnaen pic.twitter.com/IsdyJ76AUB — Vikas Bajpai (@VikasBa95541531) November 7, 2022

Guru Nanak Jayanti is also called Guru Parv, Prakash Parv, Guru Purab. Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Guru of the Sikhs, was born on this day.#GuruNanakPrakashParv Prakash utsavpic.twitter.com/6NIhlBUAnV — राकेश कुमार चन्द्रा जी प्रशासक समिति(PS ®️ESWS🚩) (@KumaraSamiti) November 8, 2022

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. May this Gurpurab bring you joy and happiness in life. pic.twitter.com/SQLduVRqg3 — नितिन (@guddu_panditt) November 8, 2022

ਆਦਿ ਸਚੁ ਜੁਗਾਦਿ ਸਚੁ ॥ ਹੈ ਭੀ ਸਚੁ ਨਾਨਕ ਹੋਸੀ ਭੀ ਸਚੁ ॥੧॥ May the holy teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji guide you through the correct path in life. Happy Gurpurab! #gurunanakjayantipic.twitter.com/Tp9FPqYoqw — Surleen Kaur (@SurleenKaur27) November 7, 2022

