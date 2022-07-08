Hujjaj performs the holiest rite of the Hajj 2022 at Mount Arafah in Saudi Arabia's Mecca. Pilgrims spend their whole day in supplication on the Mount of Mercy (Jabal Ar Rahmah) after attending the Hajj Sermon in Namirah Mosque, Arafat.

See Pictures and Videos:

PICTURES THREAD - #Hajj1443 - Arafat Hujjaj spend their Day in Supplication pic.twitter.com/A6V7pkVjIB — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) July 8, 2022

The Grand Mufti and His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Al Faisal are among the Hujjaj in Masjid Al Namirah, Arafat today.

His Excellency The Grand Mufti and His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Al Faisal among the Hujjaj in Masjid Al Namirah, Arafat today#Hajj #Hajj1443 pic.twitter.com/KkizyypRrL — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) July 8, 2022

Hajj 2022 Sermon in Namirah Mosque

Aerial View of Mount Arafah in Mecca:

🎥Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims perform the holiest rite of the Hajj, the annual Muslim pilgrimage, at Mount #Arafah in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Hajj is being held for the first time in 3 years after it was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.#Hajj2022 pic.twitter.com/o9U4ABC72E — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 8, 2022

