Chaitra Navratri is one of the biggest and most important Hindu festivals celebrated throughout India. It kicks off on the first day of the Chaitra month, which typically falls in March–April as per the Gregorian calendar. During this time, devotees observe fasts and prayers, with some choosing satvik food without onion and garlic. This year, Chaitra Navratri 2024 begins on April 9 and concludes on April 17, 2024. Throughout the nine-day festival, devotees worship Goddess Durga in her nine avatars. The first day, known as Ghatasthapana, holds special significance. It marks the beginning of the Puja, with devotees worshipping one of Durga's forms, Shailaputri, believed to bring good fortune and ward off evil and negativity. To enhance your celebrations, we've gathered Chaitra Navratri messages for you. Share these Chaitra Navratri 2024 messages, greetings, images, quotes, wallpapers, and wishes with your loved ones or those celebrating, via WhatsApp or Facebook. Chaitra Navratri 2024: From Vaishno Devi Temple to Mansa Devi Temple, 5 Famous Durga Temples in India for a Spiritual Experience This Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri Greetings

Chaitra Navratri (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Chaitra Navratri Wishes

Chaitra Navratri (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Chaitra Navratri Images

Chaitra Navratri (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Chaitra Navratri Messages

Chaitra Navratri (Photo Credits: File Photo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)