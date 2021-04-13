Happy Ugadi 2021! The new years day is here. Ugadi is believed to have originated from the Sanskrit word Yugadi. The term Yugadi is the merger of two words, Yuga (meaning period or age) and Adi (meaning the beginning). As per belief, Lord Brahma began the creation of the universe on Ugadi day. On this day netizens share Happy Ugadi 2021 HD images, wallpapers, quotes, and greetings:

Happy Ugadi ! Happy Gudi Padwa ! Happy Ramadan ! Celebrate! Be Merry! Enjoy! 🙏🙏🙏 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/BmB7eFSoR9 — Anu 🦋 || Bhai Jaan Ki Chulbuli Di || (@itsAnu__) April 13, 2021

Happy Ugadi

Happy Ugadi to Everyone celebrating this festival. Fearless SSRians pic.twitter.com/1cfBjjf9Ni — Keesha 4 SSR a Proud SSRian (@keesain99) April 13, 2021

Ugadi

Shubha Ugadi - Nava Varusham to all Sanatanis! Its customary on this day for us to eat a bit of mixture of bevu/neem and bella/jaggery- symbolizing the dualities of life and our ability to accept and transcend them both! pic.twitter.com/IRP4YoJYbs — उच्छिष्ट चण्डाली-अ.त्रयी (@AnvikshikiTrayi) April 13, 2021

