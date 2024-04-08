Ugadi is a big festival celebrated in South India, marking the start of the Telugu New Year. It's celebrated in a major way in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. This year, Ugadi 2024 falls on April 9, a Tuesday. The word Ugadi or Yugadi comes from two Sanskrit words—Yuga, meaning age, and Adi, which signifies beginning. It's celebrated as the regional New Year, starting on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, usually in March or April. This day is believed to be when Lord Brahma created the world. During Ugadi festivities, people make Ugadi pachadi, a special dish made with various ingredients of different flavours like raw mango, tamarind, neem, salt, and jaggery, symbolising life's various experiences. Spread the joy of the festival by sharing Ugadi 2024 quotes, messages, wishes, greetings, images, and wallpapers on Facebook or WhatsApp. Ugadi 2024 Date in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Know Shubh Muhurat, Timings, Rituals and Significance Related to the Telugu New Year.

