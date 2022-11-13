World Kindness Day is a part of the World Kindness Movement. This day was formed in 1998 and is observed on November 13 every year. Many countries like the US, Canada, Italy, Australia and India mark this observance. This day was formed by the efforts of all those who wanted to build a kinder and more compassionate world. This day actually gives us all an opportunity to reflect on the impact of kindness on others and it urges us to be more kind to ourselves and to everyone around us. People on this day share plenty of quotes and messages on social media to spread the message of being kind. On World Kindness Day 2022, share these quotes, sayings, messages and greetings as wishes, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with everyone you know. World Kindness Day 2022 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Focuses on the Power of Kindness.

Quote Reads: Sometimes It Takes Only One Act of Kindness and Caring To Change a Person’s Life. – Jackie Chan

Quote Reads: Three Things in Human Life Are Important: The First Is To Be Kind; the Second Is To Be Kind, and the Third Is To Be Kind. – Henry James

Quote Reads: Be Kind Whenever Possible; It’s Always Possible. – The Dalai Lama

Quote Reads: A Single Act of Kindness Throws Out Roots in All Directions, and the Roots Spring Up and Make New Trees. – Amelia Earhart

Quote Reads: Be Kind, for Everyone You Meet Is Fighting a Harder Battle. ― Plato

