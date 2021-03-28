Hola Mohalla 2021 Dates and Significance: Hola Mohalla, also called Hola, is a three day long Sikh festival which normally falls in March, coinciding with the festival of colours, Holi. Hola Mohalla 2021 starts from March 29 and ends on March 31. Hola Mohalla is a significant festival for the Sikhs across the world, and on the event days, people perform martial arts and a long 'military-style' procession. Check out these Hola Mohalla 2021 messages and greetings to send to your family and friends.

Hola Mohalla Wishes on Twitter

Dou You Know? In 1701, Guru Ji felt that the Hindu festival of Holi has been losing its meaning over the years, and so he instituted Hola Mohalla, a festival for people to come together, rejoice and marvel at the talent and bravery of Nihang Jatthas, or Warrior Sikh Groups, pic.twitter.com/9Zmfys8MDT — Gunjan Kaur (@KaurGunjann) March 28, 2021

Happy Mohalla Wishes

A very happy #HolaMohalla to all the #Sikh community. Have a blessed day 🙏🏽🙌🏽💖 — Minreet Kaur (@minkaur5) March 28, 2021

Send Hola Mohalla Message Reads: May You Experience and Participate in the Carnival at Anandpur Sahib – Where Sharing, Giving and Serving Is of Prime Essence. And May Guru Gobind Singh Ji Bless During These 3 Days of Festivities Which Is a Sign and Embodiment of Gratitude! Happy Hola Mohalla!

Send Hola Mohalla Message Reads: May You Be Blessed by Guru Gobind Singh Ji During the Spiritual, Martial and Colourful Festival of the Sikhs! Happy Hola Mohalla!

Send Hola Mohalla Message Reads: May Guru Gobind Singh Ji Bless You With a Sound Mind and a Sound Body in the Spirit of the Festival of Hola Mohalla!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)