Nitin Gadkari, Rahul Gandhi & Other Political Leaders Express Gratitude to Nurses on International Nurses Day 2021:

International Nurses Day Gratitude to Nurses who have led our fight against COVID-19 from front. pic.twitter.com/1Q8ERbRxZH — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 12, 2021

My wishes to those who are nursing away pain and suffering from this world. We salute your contribution and admire your altruistic spirit. Thank you, Nurses. #InternationalNursesDay — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 12, 2021

My sincere gratitude to all the nurses who have worked with such diligence, going beyond their call of duty, working tirelessly to try & save each & every life. The nation & humanity are in your debt. On this occasion of International Nurses day I #ThankYouNurses 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1nwHfVhzKs — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) May 12, 2021

