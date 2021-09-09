Ganesh Utsavalu or Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 begins from September 10 this year. The 11-day long festival will be celebrated in full capacity at Hyderabad, requiring that all the COVID-19 protocols are followed by Ganpati mandals. Meanwhile, Hyderabad's Khairatabad Ganesh is one such remarkable Ganesha idol that cannot be neglected. So, if you want to watch the live streaming of the Khairtabad, the tallest Ganpati idol in the world, you've landed up at the right place. Catch the live streaming updates or have live darshan at Sakshi TV or have a look at their latest YouTube video below.

Check Out The Khairatabad Ganesh Making Video Below:

