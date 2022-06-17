The Maharani consort of the Maratha princely state of Jhansi, Rani Lakshmibai, was the freedom struggler who valorously fought against the British in 1857. The queen of Jhansi contrasted many of the patriarchal cultural expectations for women in India's society by fighting against social evils. Lakshmibai died of injuries sustained in a battle against the British forces on 18 June 1858. Her fearlessness and devotion towards making the nation free from the colonial clutches are briefly mentioned in the famous poem 'Jhansi Ki Rani', written by Indian poet Subhadra Kumari Chauhan. The NCRT official page uploaded the musical rendition of the piece on YouTube. Know 11 Interesting Facts About the 'Warrior Queen of Jhansi'.

Watch The Musical Presentation Of The Poem 'Jhansi Ki Rani' By Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

