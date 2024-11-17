Rhea Singha of India in Top 30 of Miss Universe 2024 Semi-Finals, Indian Beauty Queen Has To Shine in Swimsuit Competition To Advance to Top 12 (Watch Video)

Miss Universe 2024 has announced the top 30 semifinalists representing their respective countries on the global stage in Mexico. India’s Rhea Singha has made it to the Miss Universe 2024 top 30 contestants and she has to next shine in the swimsuit round to advance to the top 12 of Miss Universe 2024. The stunner oozed confidence while taking the ramp by storm with her grace and confidence during the preliminary competition and is now the 20-year-old Miss Universe India 2024 will need to repeat the same confident walk to advance to the next stage. The 73rd Miss Universe is held at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on November 17. The 30 contestants compete at the prestigious event to reach the top 12 as the semi-finalists for the grand finale evening. Miss Universe 2024 Top 30 Semi-Finalists LIVE: Rhea Singha of India Advances, Eyes a Spot in Top 12 Contestants of 73rd Miss Universe Pageant.

Rhea Singha of India in Top 30 of Miss Universe 2024 Semi-Finals

