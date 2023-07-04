According to the Hindi calendar, Sawan is considered to be one of the most important and auspicious months. Sawan, also known as Shravan, is the fifth month of the Hindu Lunar Calendar, and according to the Gregorian calendar, it falls between July and August. Sawan 2023 will begin on July 4 and will end on August 31. As we celebrate this auspicious month, here are some wishes, greetings, images, messages, HD wallpapers, and quotes you can share with your family and friends. Sawan Somwar 2023 Fasting Dos and Don'ts: From Shivling Puja to Bhang-Dhatura Offerings, Everything You Want to Know.

Sawan 2023 Wishes and Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Choicest Blessings of Lord Shiva Bring Contentment in Married Life, Good Health, Wealth, Prosperity and Harmony to You. Happy Pehla Sawan Somwar

WhatsApp Message Reads: Experience the Mystical Power in the Atmosphere on the Auspicious Day of Shravan Somwar and Feel Lord Shiva’s Divine Presence.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Mere Utterance of Om Namah Shivaya With Utmost Devotion Is Enough to Make You Feel the Power of Lord Mahadev. Happy Shravan Somwar to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Eliminate All Your Troubles and Worries and Bless You With Health, Happiness and Success. Happy Sawan

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Power of Lord Shiva's Love Move Mountains for You in Response to Your Faith. A Very Happy Shravan to You.

