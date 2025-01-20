Somnath temple is one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in India as it is the first Jyotirlinga in India. There are 12 Jyotirlingas, a dedicated shrine where the Hindu God, Lord Shiva, is worshipped in the form of a Jyotirlingam. Somnath Temple, located in Prabhas Patan, Veraval, in Gujarat state, conducts holy aarti daily that devotees can witness via live streaming on their official YouTube channel. Somnath Temple live darshan starts from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day.

Watch Somnath Temple Live Darshan Today on YouTube:

