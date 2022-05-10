The grand ritual marking the beginning of Thrissur Pooram 2022 has begun already in Kerala's Vadakkunnathan Temple. The Thrissur Pooram celebration, held in the Malayalam month of Medam at the Vadakkunnathan Temple in Thrissur annually, is one of the oldest temple festivals in Kerela. You can watch all the rituals right from Kodiyettam to fireworks through Live streaming of the event on YouTube. Thrissur Pooram 2022 Date: Know Traditions, Significance and Celebrations Related to Kerala’s Largest Temple Festival.

Watch The LIVE Telecast Of Thrissur Pooram 2022:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)