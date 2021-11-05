Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2021! The main day of Diwali week might be over with Lakshmi Pujan but the festivities continue the following days. On the fourth day of Diwali week, people are celebrating a number of auspicious occasions such as Vishwakarma Puja / Vishwakarma Jayanti, Govardhan Puja, Gujarati New Year and Balipratipada / Diwali Padwa. We bring you a list of Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2021 greetings, Happy Vishwakarma Puja images, Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti 2021 wishes, Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti greetings and so on. Vishwakarma Puja is observed on September 17 annually and also during the Diwali week, a day after Badi Diwali celebrations. This year, it is observed on November 5, Friday.

Vishwakarma Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Creator of Machine & Tools Lord Vishwakarma Grant You Virtue and Goodwill. Say Loudly “Sri Sri Vishwakarma Baba Ki Jai” Wish You a Happy Celebration of Vishwakarma Jayanti 2021 to All!

Vishwakarma Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Auspicious Occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti Bring a New Start of Happiness, Success and Prosperity in Your Life, Have a Blessed Year Ahead. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2021!

Vishwakarma Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishwakarma Puja Bless You With Everything You Desire and Dream Of. May Success Accompany You in Every Step That You Take! Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2021!

Vishwakarma Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Great Day, I Am Sending You Best Wishes. May Lord Vishwakarma Fulfill All Your Desires! Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2021 to You and Your Family!

Vishwakarma Puja Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishwakarma – The Deity of All Craftsman and Architects Endow Upon You His Virtue and Goodwill. Happy Vishwakarma Day 2021.

