World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 as an occasion where WHO aims at highlighting different health issues and focus on ways of dealing with the situations. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, not just the physical health but also mental health of the people is going for a toss and at this time of need, netizens share some World Health Day 2021 Wishes, Quotes & HD Images Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS, Messages, greetings and wishes. Check out:

Stay Home, Stay Safe

Today 7April World Health Day. We Can Take care of Our Health.#WorldHealthDay #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/lRvIPJkKFm — Praduman Malwade (@pradumanmalwade) April 7, 2021

World Health Day 2021

Be Active

Keeping active every day is good for your body, mind and spirit especially during these stressful times. More physical activities you do can improve your sleep which is also important for good health. Be active and stay healthy even at home. Happy World Health Day! pic.twitter.com/gFXX0sY54k — Spanos ElectriCool (Electrical & Air Conditioning) (@SElectricool) April 7, 2021

Happy World Health Day 2021

*Always wear a mask when stepping out from the house. Do regular sanitisation to clean the surfaces at home and offices, keep your hands clean and sanitised. We should cultivate the habit of sanitising our hands at regular intervals of time....✌️✌️#WorldHealthDay #7thApril pic.twitter.com/wgbvEh0AxC — Pavan kumar saini (@Pavanku55663875) April 7, 2021

