World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 as an occasion where WHO aims at highlighting different health issues and focus on ways of dealing with the situations. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, not just the physical health but also mental health of the people is going for a toss and at this time of need, netizens share some World Health Day 2021 Wishes, Quotes & HD Images Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS, Messages, greetings and wishes. Check out:

Stay Home, Stay Safe

World Health Day 2021

Be Active

Happy World Health Day 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)