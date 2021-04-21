National Tea Day is celebrated on April 21 every year. Did you know that not many people know the correct way to prepare tea! Today marks a perfect day to talk about the correct temperature and brewing techniques. Did you know that water for white and green teas should generally be between 170 and 185 degrees Fahrenheit and Oolong should be brewed between 180 and 190 while black and herbal teas should be brewed between 208 and 212 degrees?

What Is the Proper Way to Brew Tea at the Right Temperature? Watch Tutorial Video:

