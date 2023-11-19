Erica Robin, the 25-year-old contestant from Pakistan, is scripting history at the 72nd Miss Universe beauty pageant. Miss Pakistan Universe 2023 Erica Robin entered the Miss Universe 2023 Top 20 semifinals. Miss Universe 2023 is taking place on November 18 (November 19, 6.30 am IST onwards) at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. 84 contestants are participating in the 72nd Miss Universe beauty pageant. Miss Universe 2023 Top 20: Shweta Sharda of India Enters Semifinals; Out of 84 Contestants, 20 Contestants Would Move to the Next Round.

Watch Live Streaming of 72nd MISS UNIVERSE Competition

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)