Selena Gomez is back to stun us with her mysterious looks as she gets a new tattoo on her neck which looks completely bizarre. Fans got a new look of the the star singer through tattoo artist Keith Bang Bang McCurdy who posted her black and white picture. Selena could be spotted facing a wall while showing her large back tattoo that begins from the neck and ends at her shoulder blades. Fans in complete surprise at Selena Gomez's new tattoo!

Selens Gomez Gets Inked On her Neck! Artist Bang Bang McCurdy Posts her Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bang Bang Tattoo (@bangbangnyc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)