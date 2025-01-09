Elon Musk announced that his SpaceX would provide free Starlink terminals to the affected areas of the Los Angeles wildfires starting tomorrow morning. The Hollywood Hills wildfire erupted near Runyon Canyon on January 8 evening. Due to this incident, the authorities forced mandatory evacuations of the surrounding areas. The blaze was confirmed to have moved north of Hollywood Boulevard to the east of Laurel Canyon and caused five people to lose their lives. Starlink's availability in the affected areas could help people reach out for help and support in difficult times. This comes as TV crews used Starlink to broadcast live fire coverage in LA. Hollywood Hills Wildfire: Evacuations Ordered As Sunset Fire Breaks Out Near Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles (See Pic and Videos).

Free Starlink Terminals to Los Angeles's Hollywood Hills Wildfire Areas, Said Elon Musk

SpaceX will provide free Starlink terminals to affected areas in LA tomorrow morning https://t.co/hm4k3hAmq2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2025

