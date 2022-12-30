Internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother have been arrested in a human trafficking investigation case after Tate’s rant video in response to environmental activist Greta Thunberg revealing his location. After watching the video, Romanian authorities confirmed that he was in the country after looking at a pizza box, and action was taken against him. The internet now has yet another reason to share memes and hilarious jokes about Andrew Tate’s arrested, and everyone has actually been very swift in their responses. Check out these reactions here. Andrew Tate Arrested in Romania After His Video in Response to Greta Thunberg Revealed His Location; View Tweet.

Andrew Tate Arrest Memes!

Andrew Tate being so triggered by Greta Thunberg, after he initially taunted her, that he gave away his location and was arrested for human trafficking is exactly the downfall he deserves and exposes his whole violent misogynistic grift for what it really is. — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) December 29, 2022

Too Good!

Andrew Tate’s cars killing themselves after Greta got him arrested pic.twitter.com/pMJZ0lrFRg — grovy 🥭 (@grovymango) December 29, 2022

LOL

Andrew Tate getting murdered by a teenager and then arrested the next day pic.twitter.com/E5X3QpILlo — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) December 29, 2022

The Vibe Is Set!

ANDREW TATE ARRESTED pic.twitter.com/53xiefybrc — kes / danny (@joesnicky) December 29, 2022

It Gets Better!

greta thunberg after setting up Andrew tate to get himself arrested in romania pic.twitter.com/MqkWgIRFW7 — Bradley 💧 (@bradleyberdecia) December 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)