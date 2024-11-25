Children are adorable, and they often speak their hearts out, often leading to sometimes awkward and sometimes funny situations. Now, a video of a little girl’s sway reply to the question ‘Are you a good girl or a bad girl?’ is going viral online for being adorable. When asked if she’s a good girl or a bad girl, she responds without hesitation, saying that she is a bad girl. Her hilarious yet adorable answer will surely take away your Monday blues. Watch the viral video below. Too Cute! Little Girl Argues With Big Her Sister and Bursts Into Laughter, Adorable Video Goes Viral (Watch).

Little Girl Gives Swag Reply to Question

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗔𝗡. (@nouluvrs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @justmakinglaugh

