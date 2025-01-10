Content creators Ben Sumadiwiria and Aris Yeager, who is popularly known as 'The European Kid' attempted to get entry to Antilia, the Mumbai residence of the billionaire Ambani family, while claiming to be friends with Mukesh Ambani. The social media influencers who parody the lifestyles of the rich and the privileged filmed themselves outside Antilia. While interacting with the security staff, they attempted to convince him that Mukesh Ambani invited them over to "play Playstation whenever we want," after meeting them at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. It was an obvious ploy. But what they didn't expect was to get roasted and eventually, shooed away by the security guard.

Aris Yeager and Ben Sumadiwiria Get Shooed Away By Antilia Security Staff:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aris Yeager (@theeuropeankid)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)