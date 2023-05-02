One illustration of the ugliness of animal poaching is a video showing a baby rhino struggling to wake up its dead mother, who had been slaughtered by poachers. An Indian Forest Service official posted the heartbreaking video that was shot in South Africa the previous year. The mother rhino is depicted as being motionless and lying on the ground as the baby desperately tries to rouse her up, even at one point attempting to nurse her. Assam: Baby Golden Langur Cries While Trying To Wake Up Dead Mother on Road, Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral.

Baby Rhino Trying to Wake its Dead Mother

This clip shattered me. A baby rhino trying to wake up his mother, who was killed by poachers for her horn😣😣 Demand for rhino horn in Vietnam and China, has pushed the remaining rhino populations to the brink of extinction. Please remember, it’s all due to our delusion.From WA pic.twitter.com/VAKHWj9Mn9 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) May 1, 2023

