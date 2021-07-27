A few years ago, Rihanna had revealed her secret mantra to staying upbeat on bad days. When quizzed about what she does on days when she's not feeling good about herself, Rihanna had said, "Pretend. I mean, it's either that or cry myself to sleep. Who wants to do that? You wake up with puffy eyes the next day, it's a waste of tears." And it looks like Indian actress Nia Sharma is following it religiously. At least that's what the 30-year-old Indian television actress' new Instagram video is all about.

Watch Nia Mouth Riri’s Famous Dialogue While Looking Like Million Bucks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)