BTS member J-Hope pics, videos, and sweet messages are going viral on Twitter after ARMY celebrates BTS' charitable streak. Charity organization ChildFund Korea said Tuesday that J-hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-Seok, donated 100 million won ($89,000) to support the victims of youth violence in Tanzania, East Africa, on the occasion of Children's Day (May 5).

