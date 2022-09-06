BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK member Jennie's new picture have again fueled dating rumours on social media. This time it's a hat that has created a buzz among ARMY and BLINKS. Fans noticed that Taehyung recently wore a Liberty National Golf Cap at the KIAF Seoul Art Exhibition. When compared to Jennie's recent photos, netizens have pointed out similarities and concluded that she is wearing the same hat as Tae Tae. This also led a section of K-pop enthusiasts to speculate that V and Jennie might have visited the golf club together. V and Jennie Dating? BTS’ Kim Taehyung and Blackpink’s Kim Jennie's Pic 'Together' Goes Viral! Army and Blinks Debate on Twitter Over the Authenticity of Photo.

Taehyung and Jennie wearing the same cap from the national liberty golf club, in the leaked pictures of Rosé and Jennie we can clearly see the statue of liberty. There's a possible chance they have dated on the national golf course which is a private place pic.twitter.com/u1Np9rt3sj — #Jenshooked (@Loushianaa) September 5, 2022

