A terrifying video has gone viral on social media depicting a car almost missing a collision with a speeding truck. The undated footage, which seemed to have been captured by the dashcam in the vehicle, shows the car being driven on a one-way road. The road becomes much narrower at one point as the car driver tries to takeover another vehicle infront of it. However, the car has to slow down as a speeding truck quickly approaches the it from the opposite direction. The driver of the car then quickly begins to drive back, even though it initially looked like a crash is about to happen. Both the truck and the automobile stop as soon as they get some space between them. The truck's break looked to be having some problems, which caused a delay in the stoppage of the massive vehicle. Recently, the well-known Instagram account Anti-Automatic, which focuses on cars, shared this undated video. "One more reason to drive manual", read the caption of the clip which is currently doing rounds on social media. Car Crash Viral Video: Cop Narrowly Escapes From Being Hit by Out of Control Car in Fairfax County in US, Dashcam Captures Video of Freak Accident.

Car Driver Narrowly Misses Collision With Massive Truck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anti-Automatic 🕹️ (@anti_automatic)

