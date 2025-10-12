In a shocking incident, a maulana’s wife and his two daughters, aged two and five, were brutally murdered inside a mosque in Baghpat on Saturday. The victims, identified as 30-year-old Israna and her daughters, were found by worshippers around 11:30 am, who noticed blood flowing outside the room. The maulana, Mohd Ibrahim, was away in Saharanpur attending a welcome ceremony for Afghanistan’s foreign minister. Preliminary investigations revealed that all CCTV cameras in and around the mosque were turned off during the attack. According to Baghpat SP Suraj Rai, the two minors who studied under the maulana carried out the murder with a hammer in retaliation, claiming they had been previously punished by him. Police are collecting forensic evidence and questioning locals. Murder Caught on Camera in Meerut: Salesman Brutally Thrashed, Stabbed to Death on Dorala Road in UP After Minor Dispute, Police Respond As Video Goes Viral.

Baghpat Mosque Murder: Students Kill Maulana’s Family Over Past Punishments

#baghpatpolice दिनांक 11.10.25 को ग्राम गांगनौली में 1 महिला व 2 बच्चों की हत्या की सूचना पर 7 टीमों का गठन किया गया। मात्र 6 घंटे में घटना का अनावरण करते हुए 2 बालअपचारियों को हिरासत मे लिया गया तथा उनकी निशानदेही पर हथौड़ा व छुरी बरामद।इस सम्बन्ध में SP बागपत की बाइट।@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/XAoTRyTYdL — Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) October 11, 2025

