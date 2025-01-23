ChatGPT is Down! Yes, ChatGPT is currently unavailable. This unexpected outage has left many users frustrated and searching for alternative solutions. ChatGPT is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched in 2022. "OpenAI is currently in the thick of an unresolved incident with ChatGPT, and the API is experiencing higher-than-usual error rates," according to sources. ChatGPT users are coming across a "Bad gateway - The web server reported a bad gateway error" message flashed on their screens. Unsurprisingly, people flocked to X (previously known as Twitter) to check whether ChatGPT was indeed not working. ChatGPT Down funny memes and jokes are flying all over the X; you can check out a few of them below.

🚨BREAKING: CHATGPT IS DOWN OpenAI is currently in the thick of an unresolved incident with ChatGPT and the API experiencing higher than usual error rates. Source:OpenAI pic.twitter.com/Umaarmhbj0 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 23, 2025

ChatGPT seems to be down at the moment Bad gateway - The web server reported a bad gateway error pic.twitter.com/7vqI49AxGw — Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) January 23, 2025

everyone rn going to twitter to see if chatgpt is down #chatgpt pic.twitter.com/ohWPS0lG5p — Ra (@KiwiAK27) January 23, 2025

IS CHATGPT DOWN AGAIN ARE YOU KIDDING I WAS WORKING ON MY ESSAY pic.twitter.com/CxtrmUyq3A — mateo (@BBT0_) January 23, 2025

Everyone right now going to X to see if ChatGPT is down. #chatgpt pic.twitter.com/Q17yCIa21L — Martin Sirakov (@martoshai) January 23, 2025

ChatGPT is down and I'm coding right now pic.twitter.com/ualXw0BJdg — Joash 🦎 (@0xJoash) January 23, 2025

How it feels like coding yourself without chatgpt ChatGPT is down pic.twitter.com/KEThaV0QU9 — Frey (@Freyxfi) January 23, 2025

