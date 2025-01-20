Civil Rights Day is a very significant observance in the US. It is celebrated every year on the third Monday of January and coincides with Martin Luther King Jr Day. Civil Rights Day 2025 falls on Monday, January 20. It pays tribute to the life and work of Dr Martin Luther King Jr., an American activist and the leader of the civil rights movement, who advocated for nonviolence, justice, and equality, as well as racial equality. The day serves as a powerful reminder of all the sacrifices made by heroic figures for a more just and peaceful world. It also highlights the ongoing struggle for equality and justice for all people, irrespective of gender, race, or religion. To celebrate the day, netizens took to social media to share Civil Rights Day 2025 messages, posts, images, wallpapers, quotes, wishes, and greetings. Civil Rights Day 2025 Messages: Martin Luther King Jr Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Sayings, Images and Greetings To Commemorate the Life & Work of MLK.

Civil Rights Day Wishes

In observance of the Martin Luther King Holiday, all Fulton County courthouse and offices will be closed on Monday, January 20, 2025. King's birthday became a federal holiday in 1983 & is designated as a day of service to celebrate the life and legacy of the civil rights leader. pic.twitter.com/zfumnmzrQ4 — Bob Ellis (@BobEllisFulton) January 17, 2025

Civil Rights Day Greetings

### 🌟 **Martin Luther King Jr. Day: A Call to Service and Unity** 🌟 Today, January 15, 2025, we honor **Martin Luther King Jr. Day** 🕊️✊ in the United States. This day celebrates the birthday of a monumental civil rights leader, reminding us of his enduring legacy in… pic.twitter.com/OL3ae4xeHQ — PixelNomad 📸🎥🇨🇷🇺🇸 (@cat_dogz2) January 16, 2025

Civil Rights Day Images

Jan 20 2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the U.S. observed on the 3rd Monday of Jan each year King was the chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement which protested racial discrimination in federal & state law & civil society — Zelia Cyprus (@ZeliaCyprus) January 18, 2025

Civil Rights Day Quotes

On This Day, January 15th: Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, civil rights leader and activist, was born in Atlanta, GA in 1929. Tune in on Monday, January 20, 2025 for WHCJ's annual all day tribute.#martinlutherking #MLK #civilrights #civilrightsmovement #civilrightsactivist pic.twitter.com/ARNQF9ScMr — WHCJ Radio Station (@WHCJRadio) January 15, 2025

Civil Rights Day Wallpapers

Monday January 20, 2025 will be a day of celebration honoring Dr Martin Luther King Jr He was a leader of the American civil rights movement In 1964 – 99 years after the abolition of slavery – the #CivilRights Act was passed outlawing racial segregation & discrimination in #USA pic.twitter.com/2JI0mC4ZET — Thomas J. Hartfield (@hartfield) January 19, 2025

