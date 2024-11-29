It’s the wedding season and videos of unique ceremonies garner the attention in no time. However, a coconut dealer took the creativity to another level, keeping up with the vibe of their profession. The viral video that is doing rounds on social media showcases how a coconut theme wedding in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, hosted the guests. The catering area in the marriage reception was decorated with shells shaped like cracked coconut seats, along with coconut-shaped tables for the dining guests. Soon, the Instagram reel took over the social media timelines, leaving netizens in splits. With the internet being obsessed with creative, unique and funny content, it came as no surprise that the comment section was flooded with hilarious reactions. 'Five People Showed Up! Like, Are You Kidding Me!': Viral Clip From US Shows Newlywed Couple Entering Empty Reception Hall on Their Big Day.

Coconut Theme Wedding in Tamil Nadu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Mehta (@sanjumehta524)

The Reactions Are Hilarious!

Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Sanjay Mehta/ Instagram)

