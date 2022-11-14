A viral video showing a massive colony of ants swirling around in a circle like a whirlpool has recently made rounds on the internet. It shows the tiny insects getting caught in what is known as the 'death spiral', where they move in a circular trail until they die from exhaustion. These creatures are practically blind, marking their path by either using their pheromonal system or following the directions taken by other ants. For this reason, in the footage, the ants begin to follow one another, forming a continuously rotating circle called Circular Death Trap. Demonic Insect? Horrifying Close-Up Photo of Ant's Face Captured By Wildlife Photographer is Pure Nightmare Fuel; See Viral Pic.

Ants Get Caught in Circular Death Trap!

Ants can lose track of their colony and end up following each until they eventually die.pic.twitter.com/wh8TijSvr2 — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) November 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)