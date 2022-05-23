The national capital Delhi saw a new record with the mercury passing the 49 degrees mark due to thunderstorms and rains. People heaved a sigh of relief as the temperatures decreased to 11 notches. #DelhiRains is trending as netizens are continuously sharing photos and videos of the weather. Social media users took to the microblogging site Twitter to share how they are absolutely loving the cool atmosphere! Watch their reactions below. Delhi Rains: Light Rainfall Brings Relief From Scorching Heat (Watch Video).

Delhi Weather Update!

Today's weather in Delhi 😍🥰😘🌧️⛈️☔☔ pic.twitter.com/9KWdtB3UiY — Geeta Mishra (@GeetaMi83269610) May 23, 2022

Delhiites Must Be So Happy!

Delhi Weather today is 🌦 pic.twitter.com/c2vBXcCH5y — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 23, 2022

Finally! After Ages

We are flaunting our weather today it's 18° in Delhi 🥰🥳 — Minty Sharma🍹 (@MintOminty) May 23, 2022

Delhi Weather Today

The weather today in Delhi called for kadak chai and podi idlis! 🌧#FoodTwitterpic.twitter.com/nMaY4RUTCQ — Vernika Awal (@VernikaAwal) May 23, 2022

Yumm! Perf Timing

Perfect weather in Delhi today for boiled salty jackfruit seeds. Alas work beckons. pic.twitter.com/l7I46Z6uFr — Vikram Hegde (@vikramhegde) May 23, 2022

#DelhiRains Tweets

Such amazing weather… Delhi people are the happiest today… Baarish ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/vjpQw7pLnW — Prernaa (@theprernaa) May 23, 2022

