The bustling traffic on I-95 in Philadelphia, the US, came to an abrupt halt as a runaway dog took center stage. The PennDOT traffic cameras captured the canine's daring feat as it brought the southbound lanes to a standstill at approximately 7:30 am. Despite the chaos it caused, the dog continued its escapade and headed towards the shoulder, closely pursued by dedicated police officers. Thankfully, their efforts paid off, and the canine was successfully corralled and brought under control. Afterwards. The canine was handed over to its owner. Zebra on Loose Roams Seoul Streets After Escaping Children’s Grand Park Zoo, Rescued (Watch Video).

Dog on Loose Brings Traffic to Standstill

A dog dodged traffic and brought cars to a standstill on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia Friday morning. Police caught up after a one-mile chase and later returned the dog to its owner. https://t.co/7HLs4EFz7U pic.twitter.com/qoKu0eBGnI — ABC News (@ABC) August 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)