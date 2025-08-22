Nashik residents witnessed an unusual fight, and more importantly, more unusual outcome of that fight, recently. In Nashik's Niphad, a stray dog was caught in a fight with a leopard, and it emerged victorious. A video of the fight between a stray dog and a leopard has gone viral on social media. In the video, a dog can be seen taking on a leopard, holding it in its jaw. The dog further drags the leopard for at least 300 metres. However, the leopard managed to free himself from the dog's jaw and retreated to the forest. Nagpur: Leopard Trapped Near Vayphal Toll Plaza on Samruddhi Expressway Safely Rescued by Forest Officials in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Dog vs Leopard in Nashik, Canine Drags Big Cat for 300 Metres

📍Maharashtra | Video: In Dog vs Leopard Clash In Nashik, An Unlikely Winner pic.twitter.com/7ICRniyBLE — NDTV (@ndtv) August 22, 2025

