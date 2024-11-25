Who does not love a bit of wordplay, something Dua Lipa fans and followers seem to be doing in the comments section of her latest Instagram post. Dua Lipa, who is currently in Malaysia for her Radical Optimism Tour concert, shared a bunch of photos and videos along with the caption, “Thank you KL!!! ❣️ 2 very sweaty nights in your city!!!” Well, this sparked curiosity among her fans, especially from India, who wondered whether “KL” in the caption hinted at Indian cricketer KL Rahul or the Indian state of Kerala. The answer, as we all know, is Dua Lipa is in Kuala Lumpur, where she performed on November 23 and 24. As a part of the tour, the “Levitating” singer would next perform in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 27.

Dua Lipa's Post on KL Is Quite Interesting!

Check Out Some of The Comments Related to KL Rahul and Kerala!

