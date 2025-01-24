Elon Musk recently shared a lighthearted post about giving up Diet Coke. The Tesla and Space X CEO has previously talked about his love for the beverage and how it is his favourite. In his latest post, Elon Musk mentions that he used to drink tons of diet coke, but he has not had any in a month. Reflecting on the change, he noted that his health remains the same; he feels less happy and has lost one of his sources of joy. He ends the post on a funny note, saying, “Just kidding, I’ll never quit Diet Coke.” View Elon Musk’s post below. Elon Musk Keeps Diet Cokes and Revolver at His Bedside Table, Shares Picture on Twitter; Here's Why.

Elon Musk Jokes About Quitting Diet Coke

JK I will never quit DC pic.twitter.com/TXerqoOfnL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 24, 2025

