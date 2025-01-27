In an unusual twist that feels like something straight out of a science fiction story, a 1953 manuscript by renowned German rocket scientist Wernher von Braun has surfaced online. In the manuscript, it has been written that the leader of Mars would be called Elon. He had created the character ‘Elon’ in his 1952 science fiction book called “Project Mars.” Elon Musk, who is known for his ambitions to explore and colonise Mars, also took to social media to share snippets from the manuscript. He retweeted the post that pointed out this unexpected detail from the book and wrote, ‘how can this be real?’ Ever since the post surfaced online, it has quickly gone viral. View the posts below. ‘We’re Gonna Take DOGE to Mars’: Elon Musk Cheers Crowd at Donald Trump’s Inauguration Ceremony, Says United States Will Plant Flag on Another Planet.

Wernher von Braun’s Elon Prediction

Can This Be Real?

How can this be real? https://t.co/n5V4TZQo8q — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2025

Elon the Future King of Mars?

DID A 1948 BOOK CALL ELON THE FUTURE KING OF MARS? Wernher von Braun’s sci-fi novel imagined a Martian government led by a figure called “Elon,” decades before Elon Musk was born. The book, Project Mars: A Technical Tale, describes a 10-person council governing Mars, with… https://t.co/s1pHRrnJ5p pic.twitter.com/YDygztUKCb — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 27, 2025

